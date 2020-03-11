CLOSE
Hot Spot: Loni Love Responds To Tamar Braxton Rumors.. Again

It feels like the Tamar Braxton/Loni Love beef will never end! This time though, Loni is clearly up the latest rumor surrounding her alleged beef with the songstress.

In other celebrity news, Wendy Williams has decided she will not have a live studio audience for her upcoming shows. Also, Coachella is officially postponed until October.

Watch the full video above to hear about these stories. Plus, find out which rapper has his own soap company. You will be surprised!

