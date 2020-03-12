CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For CoronaVirus

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia when both complained of feeling ill.

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Tom Hanks has revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia when both complained of feeling ill.

The two-time Academy Award winner wrote on Instagram, “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

He added, “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

RELATED: Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For CoronaVirus

RELATED: Report: NCAA Tournament Will Be Played Without Fans In Attendance

Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For CoronaVirus  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close