Hot Spot: Meek Mill’s Private Jet Searched For The Second Time

Meek Mill is upset and we think he has a reason.

According to the Philly rapper, he is the victim of unnecessary searches on his private plane. Da Brat’s got the details on this. Plus, she is giving us an update on the Coronavirus and Harvey Weinstein.

Check it out above!

