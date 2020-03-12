CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Got A Big Ol’ Box Of Cat Babies [VIDEO]

Excuse after excuse.

Black Tony drove all the way to the radio station and had to turn around, so of course, he didn’t make it to work!

He had bigger things to do than work that involves an animal. He has a big box of “cat babies” that his mama needs help with.  The Rickey Smiley Morning Show doesn’t seem to be cat lovers so if you’re looking for a kitty to take home, Black Tony, is your guy!

Listen to hear what type of cat it may be!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Tony Got A Big Ol’ Box Of Cat Babies [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close