City of South Fulton Implement Curfew Due To Coronavirus

The mayor of the city of South Fulton has declared a state of emergency and implemented a curfew. All residents are instructed to be inside their homes between 9 o’clock pm and 7 o’clock am with the exception of public safety and essential city personnel, people going to and from work and medical facilities, and limited others.

Public gatherings of ten or more persons are prohibited and all non-medical businesses are to be closed by 9 o’clock pm daily until further notice.

For more information, visit c ityofsouthfultonga.gov/

