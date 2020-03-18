CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Tips On Surviving Self-Quarantine

Reverend said Satan was coming and it came in the form of a virus.

Bernice Jenkins is staying safe during the quarantine by staying in, not having company and using Lysol to spray down everything, including the screen door.

The church announcements get a little messy with some serious baby mama drama and health issues.  We’re going to pray for all the children of the church.

 

