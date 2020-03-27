Which Atlanta Restaurants Are Still Delivering Food During Coronavirus Shutdown?

With the coronavirus shutting down a large chunk of the American economy, many people have basic questions like, where can I order deliver from that still open during this coronavirus shutdown.? To make this easier for our readers in Atlanta we created a running list of every restaurant in Atlanta still delivering food during coronavirus shutdown.

While there has not been an announcement regarding increased demand for drivers, individuals can still sign up to deliver food to others through services such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Shipt, Postmates and Uber Eats.

3/25/20

RESTAURANT HOURS

Modified Hours, Delivery Service, Curbside Pickup

BLACK Owned Establishments

JuiceHeads ATL

@juiceheadsatl

www.juiceheadsatl.com

Opens at 9am Mon – Fri

Local Green

@localgreenatlanta

www.localgreenatlanta.com

Mon-Fri: 11am – 7pm

Sat: 12pm – 7pm

Sun: Closed

Tassili’s Raw Reality

@tassilisraw

www.tassilisrawreality.com

Nutritious raw vegan foods

11am – 7pm

Plant Based Pizzeria

@plantbasedpizzeria

www.plantbasedpizzeria.net

Mon-Thurs: 11am – 8pm

Fri & Sat: 11am – 11pm

Sun: 12pm – 8pm

Trend Urban Café

@trendurbancafe

https://trendurbancafe.com

A “Trendy” Urban Cafe offering cleaner healthier food option

Mon-Fri: 11am – 9pm

Sat: 12pm – 9pm

Sun: Closed

The Wing Bar

@thewingbaratl

www.thewingbaratl.com

Where wings get sauced

Mon – Thurs: 11am – 12am

Fri & Sat: 11am -2am

Sun: 1pm – 6pm

Slim & Husky’s

@slimandhuskys

https://slimandhuskys.com

Fast casual, artisian pizza shop with a love for hip hop and r&b culture.

Mon – Closed

Tues – Thurs: 11am – 10pm

Fri & Sat: 11am -11pm

Sun: 11am – 9pm

Ms. Icey’s Kitchen

@mziceyskitchen

www.msiceys.com

Southern & Caribbean Cuisine

Mon: Closed

Tues – Sat: 11am – 7pm

Sun: 11am – 3pm

Yen Kitchen

@yen__kitchen

Call/Text the Private Chef: 404-246-9170 (Social DMs also accepted)

Ghana Geechee Food: A Taste of West Africa in the ATL

Mon – Sat: 7am – 7pm

Metro-Atlanta Establishments

SOURCE: AJC Online

8ARM is switching to takeout-only with curbside pickup starting at 4 p.m. today. The restaurant’s new takeout hours will be Tuesday-Saturday, 12-8 p.m. moving forward.

8ARM, 710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 470-875-5856, 8armatl.com.

A Mano is offering takeout with curbside pickup available.

A Mano, 587 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta. 404-549-7727, amanoatl.com.

Added Touch Catering is offering healthy family meals, fresh or freezer-ready, for curbside pickup or delivery for parties of any size.

Added Touch Catering, 8601 Dunwoody Place, Atlanta. 770-321-9592, addedtouchcatering.com.

AIX is offering its full menu for takeout orders with curbside pickup, with a 10% discount for all takeout orders.

AIX, 956 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta. 770-838-3501, aixatl.com.

Alon’s Bakery & Market is open at both locations for limited hours: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in Dunwoody and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. in Morningside. Alon’s is also selling baked goods and prepared foods for takeout, which can be ordered on the markets’ website for for delivery via UberEats.

Alon’s Bakery & Market, Two locations: Dunwoody and Morningside. alons.com.

Amalfi Pizza is offering takeout with curbside pickup for a limited menu that includes wine.

Amalfi Pizza, 17 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta. 404-228-7528, amalfipizzaatl.com.

Antica Posta is open for takeout daily from 4-9 p.m. offering its full menu and daily specials.

Antica Posta Restaurant, 519 East Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta. 404-262-7112, anticaposta.com.

Antico Pizza Napoletana at the Battery is accepting call-in orders for takeout with pickup available at the patio bar.

Antico Pizza Battery Park, 2605 Circle 75 Pkwy, Atlanta. 678-890-2222, littleitalia.com.

Apron at the Kimpton Overland hotel has closed its dining room and is offering takeout with curbside pickup during modified hours, 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. for lunch and 5-10 p.m. for dinner.

Apron, 2 Porsche Dr, Atlanta. 470-466-3330, apronrestaurantatlanta.com.

Aria is also offering its full menu available for takeout, including curbside pickup, with a 10% discount on takeout orders.

Aria, 490 East Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta. 404-233-7673, aria-atl.com.

Arnette’s Chop Shop will offer a four-course takeout menu for $60 per person or $220 for a family of four.

Arnette’s Chop Shop, 2700 Apple Valley Rd. NE, Brookhaven. 404-969-0701, arnetteschopshop.com.

Atkins Park is offering 10% off all takeout orders with curbside pickup as well as 10% off of gift card purchases.

Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar, 794 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-7249, atkinspark.com.

Atlanta Brewing Co. will offer to-go only beer sales under new hours, Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30-7 p.m.

Atlanta Brewing Company, 2323 Defoor Hills Rd NW, Atlanta. 404-355-5558, atlantabrewing.com.

Banjo Coffee Co. is now offering delivery within a three-mile radius.

Banjo Coffee, 38 N Avondale Rd, Avondale Estates. 404-748-1837, banjocoffee.com.

Banshee has created a special “drive-thru” menu of comfort food items with curbside pickup. Banshee will be cashless as well, accepting card payments only.

Banshee, 1271 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta. 470-428-2034, banshee-atl.com.

Bantam and Biddy is selling family meals to-go that include an entree, three sides, salad, bread and a half gallon of sweet tea or lemonade, expected to serve three to five people.

Bantam + Biddy, 1544 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-907-3469, bantamandbiddy.com.

Bar Mercado is now offering delivery and curbside pickup per Krog Street Market’s directions via UberEats, including beer and wine.

Bar Mercado, 99 Krog St NE. 404-480-4866, barmercadoatl.com.

Barcelona Wine Bar is offering takeout from 4-11 p.m. with delivery service expected to be added soon.

Barcelona Wine Bar, Two locations: West Midtown and Inman Park. barcelonawinebar.com.

Bartaco is now offering takeout with curbside pickup available.

Bartaco, Multiple locations. bartaco.com.

Batter Cookie Dough is now offering curbside pickup.

Batter Cookie Dough, Two locations: Buckhead and Ponce City Market. battercookiedough.com.

Bell Street Burritos is offering a host of special programs at all three of its locations, including selling tamales everyday, beer to-go, a retail market, free toilet paper with every $20 spent and, of course, curbside takeout service.

Bell Street Burritos, Multiple locations. bellstreetburritos.com.

Best End Brewing is offering takeout food with curbside pickup, working to add delivery options soon and will be offering discounts on beer growlers.

Best End Brewing Company, 1036 White St SW, Atlanta. 470-391-0999, bestendbrewing.com.

Big Sky is offering chef-prepared meals to go along with wine, beer and cocktails.

Big Sky Buckhead, 3201 Cains Hill Pl NW, Atlanta. 404-228-8856, bigskybuckhead.com.

Le Bilboquet now offers delivery via UberEats.

Le Bilboquet, 3027 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. 404-869-9944, lebilboquetatlanta.com.

Blue Ridge Grill is now offering takeout.

Blue Ridge Grill, 1261 West Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta. 404-233-5030, blueridgegrill.com.

Bocado is open and offers delivery as well as the option for curbside pickup of takeout orders. The restaurant is also offering family meals for four for $60 through DoorDash and its own website.

Bocado, 887 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta. 404-815-1399, bocadoatlanta.com.

Bocado Burger in Alpharetta is offering 25% off takeout orders placed on Chow Now using the promo code “burgersrule,” as well as selling their ground beef burger mix for at-home grilling.

Bocado Burger, 2820 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta. 678-248-5223, bocadoburger.com.

Bon Ton has closed its dining room and switched to delivery and takeout only with curbside pickup available.

Bon Ton Atlanta, 674 Myrtle St NE, Atlanta. 404-996-6177, bontonatl.com.

Bone Garden Cantina is now offering takeout with curbside pickup available.

Bone Garden Cantina, 1425 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta. 404-418-9072, bonegardencantina.com.

Boston Market is now offering home delivery for meals feeding up to 12 people with free shipping, as well as takeout with curbside pickup available.

Boston Market. Multiple locations. bostonmarket.com.

Boxcar has closed its dining room and switched to takeout and delivery only, including a family-style menu available for pickup and a walk-up window for ordering.

Boxcar at Hop City West End, 1000 White St SW, Atlanta. 470-788-8171, boxcaratl.com.

Brick Store Pub has closed and converted to a soup kitchen offering free meals, no questions asked, or asking customers to pay what they can.

Brick Store Pub, 125 E Court Square, Decatur. 404-687-0990, brickstorepub.com.

Buena Vida Tapas & Sol is offering chef-prepared meals for takeout along with beer, wine and cocktails.

Buena Vida Tapas & Sol, 385 N Angier Ave NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2312, buenavidatapas.com.

Bulla Gastrobar is offering delivery and takeout, including a complimentary dessert when you call in your order.

Bulla Gastrobar, 60 11th St NE, Atlanta. 404-900-6926, bullagastrobar.com.

The Butcher the Baker has closed its dining room and is now offering takeout with curbside pickup.

The Butcher The Baker, 23 N Park Square, Marietta. 678-224-1599, thebutcherthebakermarietta.com.

Buttermilk Kitchen is closing its dining room and converting to takeout orders with curbside pickup only.

Buttermilk Kitchen, 4225 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta. 678-732-3274, buttermilkkitchen.com.

C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar Vinings is limiting dining room capacity and offering takeout with curbside pickup, as well as discounting its takeout menu and adjusting its open hours.

C&S Seafood & Oyster Bar, 3240 Cobb Pkwy SE, Atlanta. 770-272-0999, candsoysterbar.com.

Cafe Instanbul 3 is open for takeout with curbside pickup available.

Cafe Istanbul 3, 2880 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Alpharetta. 678-661-5303, alpharettahookahbar.com.

Casi Cielo has closed its dining room and is offering their full menu for takeout orders with curbside pickup available.

Casi Cielo, 6125 Roswell Rd., Atlanta. 404-549-9411, casicieloatl.com.

Chai Pani has closed its dining room and will offer a curated menu of especially comforting menu items for takeout with curbside pickup available.

Chai Pani, 406 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur. 404-378-4030, chaipanidecatur.com.

Chick-Fil-A: All locations have closed in-store dining and switched to drive-thru and takeout orders only.

Chick-Fil-A. Multiple Locations. chick-fil-a.com.

Chicken Salad Chick remains open for takeout and bulk orders, and several locations have drive-thru windows.

Chicken Salad Chick, Multiple locations. chickensaladchick.com.

Chiringa has closed the dining room and now offers takeout with curbside pickup.

Chiringa, 34 S Main St, Alpharetta. 770-802-8940, chiringa.com.

Chopt Creative Salad Co. is open for takeout and delivery.

Chopt Creative Salad Co., Multiple locations. choptsalad.com.

Cibo e Beve is offering family-style meals and catering trays for delivery, curbside pickup of takeout orders and retail wine sales, and gift certificates with no expiration date.

Cibo e Beve, 4969 Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs. 404-250-8988, ciboatlanta.com.

Le Colonial is now offering delivery via UberEats as well as takeout orders.

Le Colonial Atlanta, 3035 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta. 404-341-0500, lecolonialatlanta.com.

Colletta is now offering curbside pickup of takeout orders.

Colletta, 900 3rd St, Alpharetta. 678-722-8335, collettarestaurant.com.

Cooks & Soldiers now offers online ordering with curbside pickup and delivery via UberEats.

Cooks & Soldiers, 691 14th St NW, Atlanta. 404-996-2623, cooksandsoldiers.com.

Cru Food & Wine Bar at the Battery has made its Wine Country menu available for takeout with curbside pickup.

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar – The Battery, 915 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta. 770-485-9463, cruwinebar.com.

D.B.A. Barbecue has closed its dining room and is offering takeout with curbside pickup available.

D.B.A. Barbecue, 1190 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-249-5000, dbabarbecue.com.

Darden Restaurants have all closed their dining rooms and switched to takeout-only models, including Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Seasons 52, Yard House and Capital Grille. Check individual websites for additional details on family meals.

Darden Restaurants, Multiple locations. darden.com.

DAS BBQ will be closing its dining room and offering takeout with curbside pickup Wednesday-Sunday, 12-7 p.m. The restaurant will also be sending its vans and trucks to serve neighboring communities in public spaces, the schedule for which can be found on its website.

DAS BBQ, 1203 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta. 404-850-7373, dasbbq.com.

Double Zero is now offering online ordering with curbside pickup as well as delivery via UberEats.

Double Zero, 1577 N Decatur Rd, Atlanta. 404-991-3666, doublezeroatl.com.

Doughnut Dollies has closed in-store dining at both locations but is offering takeout ordering with curbside pickup.

Doughnut Dollies, Two locations: Marietta and West Midtown. mydoughnutdollies.com.

Eclipse di Luna will close both its locations on Mondays.

Eclipse di Luna, Two Locations: Buckhead and Dunwoody. eclipsediluna.net.

Edible Arrangements, the Atlanta-based fruit bouquet company, is offering free same-day delivery and free delivery on fresh fruit and produce.

Edible Arrangements, Multiple locations. ediblearrangements.com.

El Tesoro will offer curbside pickup of takeout orders.

El Tesoro, 1374 Arkwright Pl SE, Atlanta. 470-440-5502, eltesoroatl.com.

Establishment will be limiting diners to only open-air seating and grab-and-go food options, while also offering a 20% discount for Colony Square tenants and Midtown residents.

Establishment, 1197 Peachtree St NE Suite 517, Atlanta. 404-347-5291, establishmentatlanta.com.

