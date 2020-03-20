When & Where Can I Shop For Groceries In Atlanta During Shutdown?

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms has ordered the city to close all gathering establishments in Atlanta due to concerns of the spread of the coronavirus. This has left many folks confused not realyl knowing if they would be able to head to the grocery store to stock up on needed essentials while everything is closed. Good news is supermarkets around the city will stay open, but with reduced hours. Below are times and places where you can get groceries, while the city is shutdown to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Kroger: 8am-9pm

Publix: 8am-8pm (Tuesday & Wednesday 7am-8am Shopping For Seniors)

Aldi: 9am-7pm

Trader Joe’s: 9am-7pm

Freshmarket: 8am-9pm (First Hour For Seniors Only)

Walmart: 7am-8:30pm (March 24-April 28th On Tuesdays First Hour For Seniors Only)

Whole Foods: 8am-8pm (Stores Will Open One Hour Early For Seniors)

Target: 8am-9am (First Hour On Weds For Seniors Only)

