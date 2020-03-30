CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Essence Fest Postponed Until Fall Due To COVID-19

The mayor of New Orleans announced that Essence Festival 2020 is officially postponed due to the concerns of coronavirus.

Previously the festival mentioned in a statement that they were taking precautions and proceeding to move forward on the yearly event but Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the postponement on March 27.

“With the significant spread of COVID-19, we are taking every precaution in the best interest of our residents, visitors, and all who attend and make ESSENCE the worldwide phenomenon that it is. We look forward to welcoming everyone back — from near and far — and express our deepest gratitude to all who are helping our city, state and nation get through this rapidly evolving crisis.”

The festival has not shared new dates following the original dates of July 1-July 5 but did say that the event headliners and performers will remain the same. 

