Don’t Sleep: Shar Jackson Was The Ultimate 90’s Baddie And Here Are The Pics To Prove It 

The standard of beauty these days is all messed up. As a society, we tend to glorify the women with fake curves and artificial beauty while we chastise all the naturally physically gifted people. With the social media being so prevalent to our way of life now, everyone feels as though they need to look perfect at all times, which leads to excessive use of filters and unrealistic expectations for young people.

No shade to the folks out there who’ve opted for surgical enhancements. To each his own. But remember the days when natural beauties were winning? From television, to the big screen, to music videos. It was all about the organic hotties. Not too much weave, very little makeup and homegrown bodies. Ahhh, the 90’s was a different time.

“90s black girl fine” is in my top 3 eras of fine black girl aesthetics. idk what it is, but the beauty then seemed so understated & natural, yet still potent. pic.twitter.com/0LDRBznEWo — Stefan Grant | Realtor® 🚀🏁 (@STEFisDOPE) May 16, 2019

You can’t talk about 90’s Black Girl Fine without mentioning Shar Jackson.

Before Internet beauties were a thing, television stars Shar were all the rage back in day. The actress starred in everything from Good Burger to being Brandy’s bestie in the hit sitcom Moesha. After Moesha ended in 2001, Jackson took a break from the spotlight to enjoy life as a mom.

But unfortunately for her, a new level of celebrity status emerged after her fiance Kevin Federline left her, and their kids, to marry Britney Spears. In 2010, both Shar and K-Fed participated in celebrity fit club, and he apologized for all the drama he put her through, to which the actress responded: “I felt like the whole relationship was not real by the way you handled it ending – and that killed me.”

But now the past is the past, Shar is happy and healthier than ever, according to her interview with Netflix’s Strong Black Lead, and life it good. In honor of the Ms. Jackson’s resurgence, let’s take a look back at these classic photos that prove Sharisse Jackson was the ultimate 90’s bae.

Prettiful.

Bad***

Cutey.

Plain and perfect.

Bae.

**Heart Eyes Emoji**

