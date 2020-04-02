Ari Lennox Hilariously Claps Back At Snoop Dogg Over Natural Hair Comment

Snoop Dogg is known as an OG in the streets. But Ari Lennox showed him that she isn’t one to be played with either after Uncle Snoop tried to offer up “advice” regarding her hair.

On Wednesday (Apr 1) Ari Lennox took to Instagram live to talk to fans and revealed she was working on a new look before unveiling a lace front wig that she asked fans to assist her with putting on.

“I really don’t wear wigs guys,” Ari said during the live. “But I really like it and I want to try to put it on, but I’m going to need ya’ll to help me and guide me through how to do it because I don’t know.”

As fans began to guide her on how to install the wig, Lennox continued to live her experience as she usually does, resulting in a hilarious video of an excited Ari Lennox happy about the initial outcome.

“So I guess I gotta cut more lace?” Lennox said before a viewer suggested she get a wig cap. “Where am I supposed—WHERE AM I SUPPOSED TO GET A WIG CAP?”

The cute and quirky eventually ended up on The Shaderoom, which is where Snoop had a few things to say.

“Grow your own hair, what happened to those days?”, Snoop wrote in the comments; causing many users to blast the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper for having the audacity to tell a woman what she should or shouldn’t do with her hair. While some fans called his advice demeaning, uninformed, and overtly sexist, Ari Lennox took a different approach showing the “Dogg Father” that she is impeccable at throwing shade.

“Uncle I just..I just thought we had an understanding,” Ari Lennox captioned the 2014 photo of Snoop Dogg in white face with a blond wig.

Although it’s clear that Ari was unbothered by Snoop’s comment, it’s great to see she’s not playing about her clap back game anymore.

In other Ari Lennox news, the soul singer and rapper Doja Cat have teamed up for a proper remix of Lennox’s monster hit, “BMO”. The remix, which Lennox teased with snippets on her Instagram earlier this week, features the dynamic duo taking the hit song and adding a little spice to it.

Check out the remix below and let us know what you think.

