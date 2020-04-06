CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains How To Make Your Own Mask [VIDEO]

Dr. MJ Collier discusses the protocol of wearing a mask as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  He explains which materials are best when creating masks and how to actually wear and protect them.

It is now recommended that we wear eyewear when going out.  He says that this week is the peak of the virus so it is advised that we stay home and stay alone.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains How To Make Your Own Mask [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close