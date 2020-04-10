CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Georgia’s Presidential Primary Pushed Back To June 9th

Democratic Congressional Candidate For Georgia's 6th District Jon Ossoff Campaigns Ahead Of Tuesday's Special Election

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

State officials have pushed the Georgia Presidential Primary back due to help protect voters and the spread of the coronavirus. The primary’s new date will be June 9th. The Governor previously moved it back to May 19th, but his team says after consideration its best to  postpone he primary election until June 9th.

RELATED: LOCATIONS ADDED: Here Are The Locations For Free Meals For All Atlanta Students

There are more than 10,000 confirmed cased in Georgia, and the Governor has order a stay in place order for the state.

LISTEN LIVE

The voter registration deadline for the June 9th election is now May 11th and Early voting will begin on May 18th

CLICK HERE FOR MORE

RELATED: 5 Businesses You Can Start During Social Distancing

Join Our Text Club For All You Instant Updates On Local News

Text “HOT” 71007

____

Coronavirus , COVID-19 , georgia elections

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close