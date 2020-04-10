Georgia’s Presidential Primary Pushed Back To June 9th

State officials have pushed the Georgia Presidential Primary back due to help protect voters and the spread of the coronavirus. The primary’s new date will be June 9th. The Governor previously moved it back to May 19th, but his team says after consideration its best to postpone he primary election until June 9th.

RELATED: LOCATIONS ADDED: Here Are The Locations For Free Meals For All Atlanta Students

There are more than 10,000 confirmed cased in Georgia, and the Governor has order a stay in place order for the state.

The voter registration deadline for the June 9th election is now May 11th and Early voting will begin on May 18th

CLICK HERE FOR MORE

RELATED: 5 Businesses You Can Start During Social Distancing

Join Our Text Club For All You Instant Updates On Local News

Text “HOT” 71007

____

Also On Hot 107.9: