Ava DuVernay Launches $250,000 Grant Program For Minority Creatives Affected By COVID-19

Along with business owners, artists are also suffering due to the effects of COVID-19 and Ava DuVernay is making sure creatives are taken care of during this time. Although millions are quarantined and confined to their homes, the When They See Us director reminds us of the importance of the arts. As the country faces it’s the darkest hour, it’s film and television that people have turned to, to keep sane and from boredom. 

