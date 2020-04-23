New COVID-19 Testing Sites Opening: See The Metro Sites

There are many opinions that can be had about the state re-opening on Friday, but one thing that is a result of the Governor’s actions is that he said testing for COVID-19 would be better accessible.

As of April 23rd, 4 new testing sites are available. Those sites are:

Greenbriar Mall (2841 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta) Testing Hours: Monday – Sunday 10 AM to 2 PM

(2841 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta) Decatur Armory (3736 Durham Park Road, Decatur) Testing Hours: Monday – Sunday, Hours TBD

(3736 Durham Park Road, Decatur) Georgia State Stadium – Old Turner Field (33 Gilmer Street SE, Atlanta) Testing Hours: Monday – Sunday; 8 AM to 12 PM

(33 Gilmer Street SE, Atlanta) Kennesaw State University (100 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw) Testing Hours: Monday – Sunday; 8 AM to 12 PM

(100 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw)

To be able to get access to these tests, you must download the Augusta University Health App or call 706-721-1852 if you don’t have a smartphone.

The testing is free & you can go to the testing sites when you make an appointment. No payment information will be taken. No insurance information will be needed. This is completely free tele-screening.

