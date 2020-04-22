Are you in need of a job? Well today might be your lucky day! Below is a list of jobs that’s hiring…
• Instacart says it’s looking to hire 300,000 contract workers over the next three months.
• Amazon says it’s looking to hire 175,000 new workers for its fulfillment centers and delivery network.
• CVS Health is hiring 50,000 employees to serve in various capacities across its business.
• Dollar General says it’s looking to add 50,000 employees by the end of April.
• Walmart is hiring 50,000 workers for its distribution and fulfillment centers.
• Allied Universal is hiring more than 30,000 people for open positions.
• Ace Hardware is hiring 30,000 people to work in its stores nationwide.
• Pizza Hut is hiring 30,000 permanent employees to serve as drivers, shift leaders, cooks and managers.
• Lowe’s is hiring 30,000 employees to meet the demand created by the coronavirus.
• Dollar Tree, which is also the parent company of Family Dollar, is hiring 25,000 workers for its stores and distribution centers.
Take A Look At Who’s Hiring During The CoronaVirus COVID-19 Pandemic was originally published on hot1041stl.com