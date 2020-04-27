Quarantine is officially all over the place.

Megan Thee Stallion shares her natural hair on Instagram saying she feels “naked” without her wig.

An anonymous fan put up six-figures for a double date with Ciara and Russell Wilson for the All In Challenge. We wonder when will this date happen?

Basketball Wives star, Jennifer Williams was caught slipping saying she was conned by an Atlanta man who took her Range Rover after he claimed to be a valet.

What is the craziest story you’ve heard this week about quarantine?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams Gets Car Stolen By Atlanta Con Man [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

@IndiaMonee Posted 9 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: