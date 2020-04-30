CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Bruh: Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz Facetime 20 Hours A Day

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz

Source: Dorothy Hong / Team Epiphany

Karrueche Tran and boyfriend Victor Cruz are madly in love and it is adorable, but is it 20 hours on Facetime a day adorable!? Hmm that is a bit much.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY 

In a recent interview former New York Giants Wide Reciever Victor Cruz talked about his quarantine life. Unfortunately this quarantine life did not include his boo Karrueche in it as she is home in LA with her family & Cruz is in New York. Due to the distance between the two they have been on Facetime for about 20 hours a day. I think it’s safe to safe they do NOT miss each other.

 

Related: Meek Mill Ice’s Out His Girlfriend Milano On Her Birthday [Photos]

Related: Oh Ok?!: Kylie Jenner Twerkin’ By The Pool [Video]

 

 

Bruh: Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz Facetime 20 Hours A Day  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close