Felon Fade: Kodak Black Caught Universal Beatdown From Prison Guards, Allegedly

Seems like C.O.'s got time for the Florida rapper.

Florida rapper Kodak Black was allegedly the victim of a savage beatdown while locked up in Kentuck. Allegedly, the fade was handed to him by up to seven prison guards.

On Sunday (Mar 3), a rep for Kodak took to the rapper’s Instagram to relay what happened. Even that info is second hand since Kodak doesn’t have communication privileges due to an incident while he was locked up in Miami.

We just heard from fellow inmates at Max. Penitentiary Big Sandy KY. In regards to @kodakblack treatment. He couldn’t call himself as he is not allowed phone or visitation for 6 months as punishment for the incident in Miami, even though that has been the case since September, they refuse to give him credit for that time. Friday night he was badly beaten while in cuffs, by 7 guards at Big Sandy KY. They struck him in the head repeatedly with a metal object, Then after one of the guards flicked his genitals and said “you’re not so gangster now, you’re gonna need bigger balls to survive”. We have notified his counsel @lawronin and he advised he will be asking for a full investigation by @thejusticedept and the FBI.

Last year, the authorities claim Kodak Black put hands on a security guard but caught swift retribution. Later, the Feds would say that he was under the influence of drug.

The last we heard from Kodak, who is serving a four-year sentence for federal gun charges, he was seeking a sit down with Donald Trump.

