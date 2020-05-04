CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Here’s What Monica Said About Having A Verzuz Battle Against Brandy [WATCH]

Since the Houston Hotties, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’ are donating the proceeds of Savage remix, the mayor of Houston is giving each of them their own day in Houston.

The next Verzuz battle we’re all focusing on is a lady’s night. Erykah Bady and Jill Scott are putting up their discography for the battle happening on May 9 right before Mother’s Day.

Well, we know who isn’t doing a battle.  Listen to see what Monica said about battling Brandy. 

 

