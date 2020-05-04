In today’s tea, Halle Berry vented about how hard it is to homeschool her children. Eva chimes in and agrees that teaching is not everybody’s ministry.

Also speaking of ministry, Nicki Minaj stated in her new feature with Dojo Cat that women are not her jam and she’s no longer bisexual.

Erykah Badu has an upcoming VERZUZ battle with Jill Scott and she mentions that she feels live-streams should cost because celebrities are out of work as well. What do you think? Would you pay to watch the music battles?

Gary’s Tea: Should Artists Charge For Live Stream Concerts? [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

@IndiaMonee Posted 6 hours ago

