CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Should Artists Charge For Live Stream Concerts? [VIDEO]

In today’s tea, Halle Berry vented about how hard it is to homeschool her children.  Eva chimes in and agrees that teaching is not everybody’s ministry.

Also speaking of ministry, Nicki Minaj stated in her new feature with Dojo Cat that women are not her jam and she’s no longer bisexual.

Erykah Badu has an upcoming VERZUZ battle with Jill Scott and she mentions that she feels live-streams should cost because celebrities are out of work as well.   What do you think? Would you pay to watch the music battles?

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Should Artists Charge For Live Stream Concerts? [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close