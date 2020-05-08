CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Stevie Thee Stallion: Hilarious Video Of Steve Harvey As Megan Thee Stallion Making Its Rounds On Social Media

A social media account by the name of @mystergiraffe took Hot Girl Meg's NPR Tiny Desk performance and put the comedian's face over hers.

Today - Season 62

Source: NBC NewsWire / Getty

It is apparent that these quarantined times might be driving a lot of us a little stir crazy while also upping the creativity as we’re all cooped up in the midst of the spring season. A direct result of our time indoors has birthed a video featuring Megan Thee Stallion reimagined as Steve Harvey with hilarious results.

A social media account by the name of @mystergiraffe posted a clip onto Twitter and Instagram featuring Hot Girl Meg’s NPR Tiny Desk performance alongside New York funk and soul band, Phony Ppl, which was a crowd-pleasing affair when it first aired.

However. the Myster Giraffe remix has taken the video and its popularity to new heights by putting the longtime comedian and host’s face onto Megan’s with expert seamlessness. We’ll bet you good, long money that once you see the clip, it’ll be burned in your brain for quite some time.

Check out Myster Giraffe’s hilarious Megan Thee Stallion X Steve Harvey mashup in the clip below. While you’re at it, learn more about Myster Giraffe’s creative aims here.

Photo: Getty

Stevie Thee Stallion: Hilarious Video Of Steve Harvey As Megan Thee Stallion Making Its Rounds On Social Media  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Megan Thee Stallion , Steve Harvey

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close