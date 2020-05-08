CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Former NBA Star Shannon Brown Arrested For Aggravated Assault

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shannon Brown was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday, May 2 for allegedly firing shots at a couple that entered his home in Tyrone, Georgia.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A report from The Citizen stated the couple was home shopping when they approached the home with a for sale sign and the gate open. The couple shared that they announced their presence while entering the home and someone replied: “come in.”

The report states that “Brown emerged holding a rifle, with the couple telling police they withdrew from the house and that Brown fired five or six rounds in their direction as they were leaving,” Tyrone Police Department spokesman Philip Nelson said.

In response, Brown says he thought the couple was breaking into the home.

This incident is ongoing.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Former NBA Star Shannon Brown Arrested For Aggravated Assault  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close