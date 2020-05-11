5-Year-Old Georgia Boy Shoots And Kills Brother After Finding A Gun In The Woods

According to AJC, A 12 year old boy was shot and killed by his 5 year old brother after the boys found a gun in the woods in Griffin, GA over the weekend. The boy told police they found the gun in the woods and thought it was a toy.

RELATED: Atlanta Teen Girls Shot After Instagram Feud Spilled Into Real Life

Police say they believe the gun was left by a group who had evaded police earlier that day, after running from a traffic stop and heading into the woods. Authorities as still investigating the shooting and have not identified any suspects for the gun.

Lt. Daniel Jett said in a statement that, “We will diligently pursue and charge any other parties responsible for the actions leading up to the apparent abandonment of this weapon allowing for access by these innocent children.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: