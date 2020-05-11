Eva Marcille Reacts To The ‘RHOA’ Reunion Show & Her Thoughts On Tyra Banks Criticism [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Eva Marcille checked in with The Morning Hustle Monday morning after the Sunday night “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion show that had the internet buzzing. People were skeptical about the reunion not being face-to-face, but the social distancing didn’t stop the drama.

Eva breaks down her thoughts after the reunion, and what’s really going on between her and Porsha Williams. The internet is choosing sides and are saying this was one of the “most dramatic and saucy reunions ever seen.”

Eva explains her side of the story, and gives her thoughts on what she hopes to see from the next season. Since Eva was the winner of “America’s Next Top Model”, we wanted to get her take on the topic of the Tyra Banks criticism. Tyra Banks recently responded to backlash over ‘insensitivity’ from the reality show after old clips resurfaced online.

Watch the interview and weigh in on social media with your thoughts about either topic!

