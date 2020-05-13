CLOSE
Is Khloe Kardashian Pregnant With Her Second Child By Tristan Thompson?

Social media users can spot anything and they’re speculating that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with baby number two with Tristan Thompson.  Khole has been very open about having another baby with the basketball player and it looks like there could be a bun in the oven according to social media hints.

Some of the reasons fans are suspecting that the couple may be with child are because of the hidden messages on social media. Her friends are sending her gifts for no reason, every photo is some hint of pink, there is an overuse of throwbacks, and mother Kris Jenner sent her doughnuts which is foreign to the Kardashian.

If that wasn’t enough evidence, all of Khloe’s recent posts are taken chest up which is an obvious sign of pregnancy. The reality star has voiced that she wanted another girl with Thompson so that baby True can have a full sibling sharing the same parents.  The couple is quarantining together so the thought isn’t far fetched but Khloe is upset about fans invading her womb. 

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” Kardashian wrote. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

She ranted on Twitter saying that the rumor is not true.

