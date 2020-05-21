CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

It’s Yourz: A Wu-Tang Clan “Protect Ya Hands” Sanitizer Is Here

Working towards a better tomorrow.

WU-TANG CLAN PROTECT YA HANDS SANITIZER

Source: OTTAWU / OTTAWU

One of the most influential brands in Hip-Hop is extending their magic to help mankind. Staten Island’s finest is coming out with a solution to ensure you are living cleanly.

WU-TANG CLAN PROTECT YA HANDS SANITIZER

Source: OTTAWU / OTTAWU

The Wu-Tang Clan is now dabbling into gels. On April 2 the group graciously made a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank and encouraged others to do the same with a tweet. Within 48 hours that action helped spur an additional $280,000 in contributions. In turn, the thousands of people who donated have inspired the organization to further lend a hand during the crisis.

In collaboration with Mayor Jim Watson and the City of Ottawa, 36 Chambers is releasing the A Better Tomorrow Collection. Included is a “Protect Ya Hands” sanitizing solution. The hand sanitizer is an all-natural, plant-based, vegan expression with a spicy citrus scent. This hand sanitizer is a collaboration between 36 Chambers and Jusu. For every sale another hand sanitizer will be donated to The Ottawa Mission Foundation along with other homeless shelters in Canada. Additional profits will also be donated to the shelters. Also included in the collection is an OttaWu: 36 Chambers x Ottawa t-shirt and The Saga Continues Bowl. Both will also the Ottawa Food Bank.

You can shop the goods here.

Photo: OttaWu

It’s Yourz: A Wu-Tang Clan “Protect Ya Hands” Sanitizer Is Here  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close