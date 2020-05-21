It’s Yourz: A Wu-Tang Clan “Protect Ya Hands” Sanitizer Is Here

One of the most influential brands in Hip-Hop is extending their magic to help mankind. Staten Island’s finest is coming out with a solution to ensure you are living cleanly.

The Wu-Tang Clan is now dabbling into gels. On April 2 the group graciously made a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank and encouraged others to do the same with a tweet. Within 48 hours that action helped spur an additional $280,000 in contributions. In turn, the thousands of people who donated have inspired the organization to further lend a hand during the crisis.

In collaboration with Mayor Jim Watson and the City of Ottawa, 36 Chambers is releasing the A Better Tomorrow Collection. Included is a “Protect Ya Hands” sanitizing solution. The hand sanitizer is an all-natural, plant-based, vegan expression with a spicy citrus scent. This hand sanitizer is a collaboration between 36 Chambers and Jusu. For every sale another hand sanitizer will be donated to The Ottawa Mission Foundation along with other homeless shelters in Canada. Additional profits will also be donated to the shelters. Also included in the collection is an OttaWu: 36 Chambers x Ottawa t-shirt and The Saga Continues Bowl. Both will also the Ottawa Food Bank.

