CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Joe Biden and Black Voters [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Jeff Johnson brings on Angela Rye to give context about Joe Biden’s campaign and getting the support of black voters.

Joe Biden has the possibility of having black women in office and Angela Rye breaks down what that would exactly look like.  There is a petition to get this initiative going but this isn’t enough to get the community to vote for him. 

Johnson and Rye break down 3 things Joe Biden needs to do in order to get the black vote. 

 

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Joe Biden and Black Voters [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close