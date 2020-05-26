CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ayesha Curry Shows Off Weight Loss In Viral Bikini Photo, Fans Call Foul

"Took me long enough."-Ayesha Curry

Street Style - Day 3 - New York Fashion Week February 2020

Source: Donell Woodson / Getty

Chef, entrepreneur, wife, and mom Ayesha Curry took some time out during quarantine to shed a few pounds, but not everyone is happy about how she chose to show it off.

On Sunday (May 24), Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to show off a smoking new body that left a few fans sweating. In a picture taken by her NBA superstar husband, Stephen Curry, Ayesha posted a picture of herself in a form-fitting bikini with the caption, “Took me long enough.”

View this post on Instagram

Took me long enough. 📷 @stephencurry30

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

While initial reactions to her amazing new look were congratulatory, it didn’t take long for a few fans to dig up an old tweet where Ayesha Curry was calling out women for “barely wearing clothes.” Citing hypocrisy, the fans claim that Mrs. Curry’s stance was driven by her insecurities about her weight before accusing her of hypocritical slut-shaming.

“Everyone’s into barely wearing clothes these days, huh?” she tweeted in 2015, “I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters.”

Last May, Curry opened up on “Red Table Talk” about struggling with self-doubt stemming from a lack of male attention.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that, yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at husband Stephen), but me, like the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she said. “I have zero – this sounds weird – but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’ ”

Curry responded to critics in a series of Instagram Story videos, telling her followers she is “down 35 pounds” and “very happy to be.”

“I spent my entire 20s having babies, nursing babies,” she wrote. “Now it’s my turn to nurse myself. I’m Jamaican, I’m strong, I’m fast and I’m resilient. … Negativity only makes a mom go harder, word to the wise.”

 

Ayesha Curry Shows Off Weight Loss In Viral Bikini Photo, Fans Call Foul  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close