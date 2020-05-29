CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Did Fired Officer Derek Chauvin Know George Floyd?

'I Can't Breathe' Protest Held After Man Dies In Police Custody In Minneapolis

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty

According KSTP,  a south Minneapolis club owner said Derek Chauvin and George Floyd both worked security at a night club with overlapping shifts up to the end of last year.

RELATED: Minneapolis Protestors Set Fire To Police Station Then Set Off Fireworks [VIDEO]

Maya Santamaria, a former owner of the El Nuevo Rodeo club says Derek Chauvin was their off duty police officer at the club for 17 years and that Chauvin worked shifts with George Floyd who worked as the security guard, but officers stayed outside in front of the club, while security guards worked inside. Watch the video below…

CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Derek Chauvin , El Nuevo Rodeo club , George Floyd

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close