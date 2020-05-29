Mr. Permission, Ro James talks about the release of his new album “Mantic.” He shares that being a preacher’s kid and being in the church influence his music career. At 10 years old, his dad banned all secular music which had an impact on his storytelling and writing.

Listen to Ro James as he tells how he grew from gospel music to being the love songwriter he is today.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Ro James Talks The Influence Of Gospel Music And His New Album ‘Mantic’ [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: