CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

No Cap Virtual Graduation Party Saturday June 6th

No Cap Graduation

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Join Hot 107.9 This Saturday, June 6th On Ig Live From 6pm To 8pm As We As We Create A Memorable Experience During An Unprecedented Time For The Class Of 2020 With Our Virtual Graduation Celebration On Ig Live! It’s Hosted By J Niks & Erin Rae With Dj Kash Spinning! Plus Plenty Of Celebrity Will Be Popping In!

It’s Our No Cap Graduation Party! Saturday, June 6th, Brought To You By Amerigroup Community Care, Dekalb Community Promise And Atlanta’s Number One Hip Hop Station… Hot 107 9!
No Cap , Virtual Graduation Party

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close