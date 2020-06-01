No Cap Virtual Graduation Party Saturday June 6th

Join Hot 107.9 This Saturday, June 6th On Ig Live From 6pm To 8pm As We As We Create A Memorable Experience During An Unprecedented Time For The Class Of 2020 With Our Virtual Graduation Celebration On Ig Live! It’s Hosted By J Niks & Erin Rae With Dj Kash Spinning! Plus Plenty Of Celebrity Will Be Popping In!

It’s Our No Cap Graduation Party! Saturday, June 6th, Brought To You By Amerigroup Community Care, Dekalb Community Promise And Atlanta’s Number One Hip Hop Station… Hot 107 9!

