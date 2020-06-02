A week after his unjust death in the hands of Minneapolis PD, George Floyd’s body is set to be laid to rest.

According to Floyd’s family attorney Benjamin Crump, a memorial service will be held for Floyd in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 4th. Another memorial service will be held in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Floyd’s birthplace on Saturday, June 6th. In Houston, where Floyd called home for most of his life, a public viewing will take place on June 8th and a proper funeral service will occur on Tuesday, June 9th.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner previously announced that Floyd would be buried in Houston.

Floyd Mayweather announced that he is paying for Floyd’s funeral. The news comes hours after an independent autopsy conducted by Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson revealed that Floyd died from “homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”

UnitedHealth Group announced on Monday they would pay for George Floyd’s children’s college fund and donate $10 million to help the Minneapolis & St. Paul, Minnesota rebuild in the wake of massive protests in the past week.

“George Floyd’s death is an unspeakable tragedy. Communities all across America are struggling to make sense of what’s happened and how we as a society pull together to move forward, heal, learn and grow,” UnitedHealth CEO David Wichmann said in a statement.

A massive protest led by Floyd’s family is scheduled for tomorrow from Downtown Houston’s Discovery Green to City Hall.

Funeral Plans For George Floyd Announced In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

