If You Haven’t Voted Yet In Georgia, Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Georgia’s Primary Election is June 9th and there are a few things you need to know.

You can still cast an early vote until June 5th. To find voting times and locations for your precinct click here.

To be eligible to vote in Georgia you must be:

A citizen of the United States

A legal resident of Georgia and of the county in which you wish to vote

At least 17.5 years old to register, and 18 years old to vote

Not serving any sentence imposed by the conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude

Not judicially determined to be mentally incompetent

Find out who is on your ballot, or learn more about where your candidates stand > click here

When you arrive at your polling place, you must show one of these forms of ID. If you don’t have any of these forms click here.

A Georgia driver’s license, even if expired

A photo ID issued by a state or federal government agency

A valid U.S. passport

An employee ID card containing your photograph and issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority, or other entity of Georgia

A valid U.S. military ID card

A valid tribal ID card.

If you have anymore questions about voting, elections, or polling places click here.

