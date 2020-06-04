CLOSE
#BirthdayForBreonna: Breonna Taylor’s Birthday Campaign Demands Justice By Sending Cards To KY Attorney General

I think it’s safe to say that while we’re grateful for all the attention George Floyd has received, around the world. Breonna Taylor, the woman who was shot multiple times, while she was asleep in bed, has been demoted on the priority list or removed altogether.

Thankfully, though there are still Black women fighting for justice of her murder at the hands of police as well.

Writer Cate Young launched an initiative called #BirthdayForBreonna in order to not only honor Taylor but to hold those responsible for her death accountable.

Earlier today, Young tweeted that this Friday, June 5, would and should have been Taylor’s 27th birthday.

Young launched the site, BirthdayFor Breonna, as a way to provide support to her family and advocate on her behalf.

There is a link to sign a petition.

A link to donate to her GoFundMe. 

And lastly, instructions on how you can send a birthday card to the Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, who would be responsible for bringing charges against the officers who killed Taylor.

The instructions to do so are below.

2a. Send a birthday card (or letter, or postcard!) to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, demanding that he lay charges against the officers who killed Breonna.

Address your cards as follows:

Office of the Attorney General

700 Capital Avenue, Suite 118

Frankfort, Kentucky 40601-3449

2b. If you can, also send a card to Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer demanding that he fall in line and support charges for her killers.

Address those cards as follows:

Mayor Greg Fischer

527 W Jefferson Street #600

Louisville KY 40202

2c. If you cannot physically get a card in time, use the link below to select and mail one online. Postable will print, and mail a card for you for $4.00 USD, postage included.

Let these men know that we haven’t forgotten her, and she deserved to be alive to celebrate her birthday.

If you’d like to support a Black business, in this endeavor, Culture Greetings also delivers customizable paper cards you can order online.

Read about the additional ways to fight for justice on behalf of Breonna, here.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

In a time of hurt and pain, the Black community is coming together to protest for not only George Floyd but the other lives lost to police brutality.  Thousands of people are gathering together across the country to fight for justice and celebrities are stepping out.  Some are donating money to the cause, using their platform to spread awareness, and some are choosing to be on the frontlines. Check out these celebrities who have decided to step out and be apart of the movement.

#BirthdayForBreonna: Breonna Taylor's Birthday Campaign Demands Justice By Sending Cards To KY Attorney General  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close