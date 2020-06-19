CLOSE
Confederate Monument At Decatur Square Removed After Judge Order [VIDEO]

Source: CHANDAN KHANNA / Getty

According to to Fox5Atlanta, a DeKalb County judge ordered the removal of a Confederate Monument after deeming it a “public nuisance.”  The judge ordered a crew to safely remove the statue late Thursday evening. The statue was removed and stored without any incident. Onlookers cheered as the crane lifted and removed the obelisk Confederate monument.

In the past few weeks the statue has been a frequent target of graffiti and the removal will look to calm some of the vandalism in the area. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are at least 174 public spaces with Confederate monuments in Georgia, including Stone Mountain.

