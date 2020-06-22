Stay Ready: DJ Khaled Wears Full Hazmat Suit To Dentist Appointment

While the nation is currently fighting against social injustice, the threat of another wave of COVID-19 still imminently looms in the background –a fact that DJ Khaled takes very seriously.

On Saturday (Jun 20), DJ Khaled took to Instagram to share a picture of himself wearing a full hazmat suit while having to make an emergency appointment with his dentist after having oral problems. Although he was stepping out, he made sure to let fans know that he’s very aware of the recently reported record high influx in COVID-19 cases in multiple states including Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, and Florida.

Khaled who noted that he and his family have been in quarantine for more than 90 days, added he’d not taking any chances with the possibility of exposure.

“Play wit it if you want ( ). I got kids I don’t play games . First day out the crib in 3 and half months ”

In addition to donning the hazmat suit, the We Da Best head honcho took fans along for the ride during his procedure by sharing photos and video footage of his emergency dental visit, revealing that he’s had trouble with a previous root canal for 15 years.

“I want to thank The office BLUM-Nico Oral Surgery Associates and team who was excellent! Taking out the root canal very grateful for your help,” DJ Khaled wrote.

Concern regarding the virus is definitely warranted after more than twelve states have reported a significant spike since Friday (Jun 19). According to ABC News, Florida, Texas, Utah, South Carolina, Nevada, Georgia, Missouri, Montana, Arizona, California, Tennessee, and Oklahoma all reported record high spikes in new cases, with Oklahoma reporting a whopping 10,000 new confirmed cases last week.

On Sunday, the same day Oklahoma set a record number of daily new COVID-19 cases, and one day after Donald Trump‘s abysmal campaign rally in Tulsa, the state health department was urging anyone who had attended “large-scale gatherings in recent weeks” to get tested for COVID-19.

“As expected, Oklahoma’s urban areas as well as a few communities around the state are experiencing a rise in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to increased social activity and mobility,” Interim Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said in a statement. “[We] need Oklahomans to get tested, even those without symptoms, so we can identify active cases and work together to minimize community spread.”

ABC News also reports that hospitalizations for COVID-19 are increasing in 17 states across the country, including Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

