New Baby Alert! Fabolous & Emily B Are Expecting A Baby Girl

Congrats to the swaggy couple Fab & Emily B! Fabolous made the announcement on Father’s Day that they are expecting a new bundle of joy! This will be their third child together. I bet a bunch of quarantine babies will be poppin’ out of the woodworks sooner than later. Check out the post below….

LISTEN LIVE

Also tune-in for the Fab vs Jadakiss Verzuz Battle!

Follow @princesstormm on IG CLICK HERE

New Baby Alert! Fabolous & Emily B Are Expecting A Baby Girl was originally published on hot1041stl.com