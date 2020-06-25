Trump’s Event Speaker Criticized For Calling Aunt Jemima “The American Dream”

After President Donald Trump’s campaign trail in Tulsa, Oklahoma was trolled by teens on TikTok, his Arizona event is also receiving backlash.

Reagan Escudé was chosen by Trump to speak at the Turning Point USA event for students where she spoke about cancel culture.

The criticism comes after she said Aunt Jemima’s character lived the American Dream.

“Nancy Green, the original, first Aunt Jemima, she was the picture of the American Dream,” said the Trump supporter. “She was a freed slave who went on to be the face of the pancake syrup that we love and we have in our pantries today. She fought for equality, and now the leftist mob is trying to erase her legacy. And might I mention how privileged we are as a nation if our biggest concern is a bottle of pancake syrup.”

“Aunt Jemima was canceled… She was the picture of the American dream. She was a freed slave who went on to be the face of the pancake syrup." — A student at Trump’s event on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/jgONhiXiza — Peter Wade 🤦‍♂️ (@brooklynmutt) June 24, 2020

American dream for who?

The first woman to embody Aunt Jemima was Nancy Green, who was enslaved and worked as a cook in Chicago. She wore an apron and headscarf while serving pancakes to people who visited the fairgrounds known as “The White City.” After her death from a car crash in 1923 Anna Short Harrington took her place.

Recently Larnell Evans Sr., the great-grandson of Harrington spoke out about Quaker Oat’s decision to rebrand the popular breakfast brand.

“She worked for that Quaker Oats for 20 years. She traveled all the way around the United States and Canada making pancakes as Aunt Jemima for them,” he told Patch. “This woman served all those people, and it was after slavery. She worked as Aunt Jemima. That was her job. … How do you think I feel as a black man sitting here telling you about my family history they’re trying to erase?”

Due to the recent climate, the black lives matter movement has caused businesses to be more racially aware which sparked the decision to erase stereotypical characters from foods like Uncle Ben’s and Cream of Wheat.

Quaker Oats released a statement explaining the reason for the change saying, “We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

Since she’s made the comment and receiving negative comments, the speaker went to clear up what she meant by “The American Dream.”

Aunt Jemima rose above what was a horrible situation and turned it into something good, leaving a legacy that Americans will remember forever—hence, the American Dream. It’s a shame that most don’t understand! — Reagan Escudé (@reaganeescude) June 24, 2020

