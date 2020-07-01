CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tori Brixx Reportedly Robbed At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Tori Brixx found herself held at gunpoint while the other robbers stole around $100,00 worth of personal items.

3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Model Tori Brixx has made the news today after reports alleged her home in Los Angeles was broken into by robbers.

WHO IS TORI BRIXX?

During the robbery, Tori Brixx found herself held at gunpoint while the other robbers stole around $100,00 worth of personal items. Brixx was at her home celebrating her friend Darlene’s birthday.

The end of the party resulted to everyone going to sleep where six men broke into the home around midnight with masks. This is the second home invasion to happen to Tori Brixx, following the first one in 2018. Many alleged that this may have been an inside job by someone in the model’s friend circle.

More news to come as the story develops.

Tori Brixx Reportedly Robbed At Gunpoint During Home Invasion  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close