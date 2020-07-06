Georgia Jimmy John’s Employee Fashions A Noose Out Of Bread Dough [VIDEO]

According to a instagram post by hollywoodunlocked, a Jimmy John’s employee created a noose out of bread dough for a few laughs on social media. In the video the employee can be seen making the noose then, with a friends help, putting the noose around his neck for some laughs by fellow employees.

The video has sparked outrage on instagram and twitter. This comes after a noose was found in the race garage of NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, and after an oddly number of people have been found hanging from trees this year all around the country. Check out the video below. Do you think this joke was appropriate? Judge for yourself.

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: