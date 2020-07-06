CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Gov. Kemp Declares State Of Emergency After Multiple Shootings July 4th Weekend

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Holds Coronavirus Press Conference

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State Of Emergency In Georgia after 30 Georgians were injured by gunfire during the 4th of July weekend. The State of Emergency will activate 1,000 National Guard troops to protect the Georgia State Capitol, the Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters, and the Governor’s Mansion. It will also allow the state in increase patrols on roads and communities in and around the Atlanta area.

RELATED: Police Identify 8-Year Old Girl Killed In Atlanta During 4th Of July Shooting

The Governor said in a statement on twitter that, “all Georgians, including law enforcement, “need to be protected from crime & violence.”  The move comes after the senseless killing of Secoriea Turner, who was shot and killed in Atlanta Saturday night after a shooting occurred near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Atlanta shootings , Brian Kemp , State of Emergency

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close