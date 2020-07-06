Gov. Kemp Declares State Of Emergency After Multiple Shootings July 4th Weekend

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State Of Emergency In Georgia after 30 Georgians were injured by gunfire during the 4th of July weekend. The State of Emergency will activate 1,000 National Guard troops to protect the Georgia State Capitol, the Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters, and the Governor’s Mansion. It will also allow the state in increase patrols on roads and communities in and around the Atlanta area.

The Governor said in a statement on twitter that, “all Georgians, including law enforcement, “need to be protected from crime & violence.” The move comes after the senseless killing of Secoriea Turner, who was shot and killed in Atlanta Saturday night after a shooting occurred near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

