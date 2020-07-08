Tiffany Haddish Does The Big Chop + Teyana Taylor Helps Black-Owned Nail Designer Sell Out [VIDEO]

Tiffany Haddish decided to give us a front-row seat to her big chop when she took to Instagram Live. Lore’l wants to know why when women cut their hair off, they are labeled “crazy”, but that same does not apply to men. Haddish seemed to enjoy the entire process, even roasting herself about the self-inflicted short cut, “I should’ve been did this.”
Also in The Lo Down, we hear what Vivica A. Fox had to say about 50 Cent’s “exotic women” comments & on #BlackOutDay2020, Teyana Taylor helps one Black-owned nail saloon sail out in a matter of minutes after showing love on Twitter! When we ride together, these are the types of economical impact we can make!
Fine Fits: Every Time Teyana Taylor Brought The Sexy To Sweats And Jogger Pants [PHOTOS]
