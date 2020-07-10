Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms August Alsina Relationship: “I Just Wanted To Feel Good”

Jada Pinkett Smith said she was going to bring herself to the table and sure enough, she did.

The actress revealed the highly anticipated episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch on Friday (July 10) after holding off for a week due to various circumstances occurring throughout the country. She sat down across from her husband Will Smith and finally put to bed all of the questions surrounding her relationship with August Alsina.

“I got into an entanglement with August … a relationship,” Jada said after revealing that she and her husband of 22 years had been separated at the time. “I was in a lot of pain. I was broken.”

She added, “I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I feel good, right? And it felt good to help heal someone. I think it dealt a lot with my co-dependency … needing to fix, needing to help, there’s something about that childhood trauma that feels as though it can be fixed through fixing people versus fixing me.”

RELATED: Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Alleged Side Piece

According to Jada’s timeline, the two got involved with one another as she and Will were separated in 2016. It initially began as a friendship and then evolved into something more. When Will and Jada reconciled, that’s when Alsina cut all communication to Jada. The Smiths did dispel the notion that Will gave August “his blessing” to date Jada as the only person who would have been able to give Jada permission to date anybody is Jada.

The singer recently spoke on the relationship in an interview promoting his new album as well as his journey through health challenges and the loss of close family.

“People can have whatever ideas that they like. But what I’m not OK with is my character being in question …” Alsina said. “Contrary to what some people may believe, I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous. I also don’t think that it’s ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right? But in this instance, there are so many people who are side-eyeing me … I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it. And I think it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth. But I’ve never done anything wrong. I love those people (the Smiths) … They are beautiful people.”

Will admitted in the episode that he felt “like that husband like I’m with you at the press conference while you tell the world about the transgressions” during the sitdown but loves Jada no matter what.

“I was sure I never was gon’ speak to you again,” the I Am Legend star said. “The fact that I’m speaking to you again is a miracle.”

Watch the full episode below.

Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms August Alsina Relationship: “I Just Wanted To Feel Good” was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: