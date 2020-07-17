CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Clayton County Public Schools Will Start Year With Digital Classes

Child boy studying using laptop at home

Source: FG Trade / Getty

 

According to 11 Alive, Clayton County Public Schools have decided to start the school year with virtual learning and will start the year on August 10th. The decision came after many meetings and tough decisions by the Board of Education. Since the year will start on virtual platforms, parents do not have to apply for any virtual model, but if the county decides to switch to face to face applications will apply. The Virtual Learning Academy’s deadline for applications have been extended to Friday, Aug. 28. Click here to apply

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

 

Clayton County Public Schools , Virtual learning

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close