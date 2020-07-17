Clayton County Public Schools Will Start Year With Digital Classes

According to 11 Alive, Clayton County Public Schools have decided to start the school year with virtual learning and will start the year on August 10th. The decision came after many meetings and tough decisions by the Board of Education. Since the year will start on virtual platforms, parents do not have to apply for any virtual model, but if the county decides to switch to face to face applications will apply. The Virtual Learning Academy’s deadline for applications have been extended to Friday, Aug. 28. Click here to apply

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: