Rihanna Enlists A$AP Rocky & Lil Nas X Star For New Fenty Skin Campaign

Who is going to tell RiRi no?

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

While a release date for her album is still up in the air Rihanna continues to show great business acumen. She has chosen two of Hip-Hop’s brightest stars to launch her new consumer packaged goods line.

As spotted on High Snobiety the “We Found Love” singer has enlisted A$AP Rocky and Lil Nas X to be the faces of her newest product launch for Fenty Skin. On Saturday, July 18 she made the announcement via her Instagram account. “THE NEW CULTURE OF SKINCARE. @fentyskin” she wrote.

The clip features a collective of beautiful women enjoying a pool day but the vibes improve once A$AP Rocky and Lil Nas X join the party; Rihanna also makes a cameo. This new clip serves as a teaser for their gender-neutral skincare products that will officially go on sale starting July 31. No word on the pricing just yet.

You can view the commercial below.

Still no details on if and when Rihanna will ever be dropping a new album, though.

Photo: Getty

Rihanna Enlists A$AP Rocky & Lil Nas X Star For New Fenty Skin Campaign  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

