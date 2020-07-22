2 People Killed In Atlanta Recording Studio Shooting

According to WSBTV, two people were killed Wednesday morning after a shooting ensued at a recording studio in Northwest Atlanta near the intersection Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and H.E. Holmes Drive. According to police one person was shot and killed in the recording studio, and the other person died on the way to the hospital. Police also believe that there was more than one shooter on the scene, because of the sheer number of shell casings.

Police are still investigating and there has been no arrests made thus far.

