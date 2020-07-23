CLOSE
Fresh Out Of Quarantine, Mayor Bottoms Stepped Out In A Cut Done By Her Mom

2019 SnoBall A Black Tie Affair

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

By now, we’ve learned that the coronavirus does not discriminate. When Mayor Keisha Bottoms announced that her and her family tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, it was expected that she’d follow quarantine orders. Her two weeks of isolation was a small taste of what non-essential workers had to endure. The minute she was able to step out, she did it in style. Fresh out of quarantine, Mayor Keisha Bottoms hit the pavement with a cut done by her mama.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “Quarantine is over and Mama showed up between morning and afternoon meetings with shears in hand to trim me up. She hasn’t done hair in over a decade, but Mama still got IT! Now….back to life, back to reality….”

Must be nice. I sure wish my mama, or her mama, would come do my hair!

Mayor Bottoms has rocked her signature pixie cut for years. It is such a vintage, timeless cut that will always look good. Makes me think of a young Kelly Rowland, Meagan Good, or Toni Braxton.

It’s good to see Mayor Bottoms out and about after her diagnosis. Atlanta has seen a surge in Corona cases since it’s early re-open. As a result, a decision was made to revert back to Phase 1 reopening plans , two days after Bottoms’ mandated the use of face masks in public. She’s got a lot of work ahead of her, might as well look good while doing it!

Atlanta Mayor Has Words For Folks Who Stood In Line For The New Air Jordans

Atlanta Mayor Tells Tamron Hall Her 'Heart Sank' Seeing Hair Salons Reopen

 

Fresh Out Of Quarantine, Mayor Bottoms Stepped Out In A Cut Done By Her Mom  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

