John Lewis Family Announce A Series Of Ceremonies To Celebrate His Life

Rep. John Lewis

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

According to WSBTV, the family of the late John Lewis have released a calendar over events to celebrate the life of the great congressman and civil rights leader. Lewis died after a long battler with  Stage IV pancreatic cancer.  Some events will be live-streamed and folks participating from home are encouraged to tie a blue or purple ribbon on their front doors commemorate his life. If you would like to upload photos, videos, or content remembering John Lewis, click here

Check out the events below:

Saturday, July 25 – Troy, Ala and Selma, Ala

A Service Celebrating “The Boy from Troy”

Trojan Arena, Troy University

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT

This is is open to the public, but seats are limited due to social distancing requirements

 

Rep. Lewis Lies in Repose

Trojan Arena, Troy University

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT

Open to the public. Attendees will be required to wear face and mouth coverings.

 

Selma Honors Congressman John Robert Lewis: 1940-2020

Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT

Attendees must wear face masks

 

Rep. Lewis Lies in Repose

Brown Chapel A.ME. Church

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. CT

Open to the public, Attendees must wear face masks

Sunday, July 26 – Selma, Ala and Montgomery, Ala

The Final Crossing

Edmund Pettus Bridge

10 a.m. CT

Attendees must wear face masks

Receiving Ceremony

Alabama State Capitol

Front Entrance Hall State Capitol

2 p.m – 2:15 p.m. CT

Rep. John Lewis Lies in State

Alabama State Capitol

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. CT

Open to the public. Attendees must wear face masks

 

Monday, July 27 & Tuesday, July 28 – Washington, DC

Special Ceremony

Rotunda, United States Capitol

Mon., July 27, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Rep. John Lewis Lies in State

United States Capitol

Mon., July 27, 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tues., July 28, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Masks are required for public viewing

 

Wednesday, July 29 – Atlanta 

Special Ceremony

Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Rep. John Lewis Lies in State

Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

8 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Open to the public. Face masks are required.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service

Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Face masks are required.

 

Thursday, July 30

A Celebration of Life

Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary

11 a.m.

All Attendees must wear face masks

