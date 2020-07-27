By now I’m positive you have spent your stimulus check (if you even received one) and looking for another one. Well, that may happen and sooner than later. The second bailout has yet to be passed but it is more than likely it will and if so you could start receiving payments as early as August. The proposed bill will extend the extra unemployment benefits as well as a higher payout for those who earn 40k or less annually. With the world still in such uncertain times this check is more than needed for most Americans that are struggling from not being able to work as they’re used to. Although many are having a hard time during the pandemic, others are thriving by learning and implementing new skills acquired during this downtime. Getting another check could be the turning point for a lot of people… The proposed bill will be voted on this week and if passed get ready to run up that check for the fall!

